Police: 5-year-old shot, homeowner beaten in ‘altercation’ with 5 juveniles

VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) — A 5-year-old is in stable condition after taking a bullet in the shoulder and a homeowner is recovering from being beaten after what police called an altercation broke out at Ville Platte home on Monday.

Ville Platte Police Chief Neal Lartigue said his officers learned that a homeowner confronted five juveniles in his yard shortly before 9:15 p.m., at least one of whom was armed with a metal pipe. The juveniles began beating the homeowner, demanding money. As the homeowner retreated, one of the juveniles fired a shot, striking a five-year-old child in the shoulder.

The child was taken to a local hospital and then later airlifted to a Lafayette hospital for treatment. The homeowner suffered injuries to his eye, face and head and was later released from a local hospital.

The shooting remains under investigation, said Lartigue.

Anyone with information on the five black male juveniles involved in the incident is urged to call the Ville Platte Police Department at (337) 363-1313. Callers can remain anonymous.