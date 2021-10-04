BCPD identifies man wanted on felony warrants who escaped Shady Grove home as SWAT closed in

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City police have identified the man wanted on several felony warrants, who they say escaped from his Shady Grove home early Monday afternoon as SWAT closed in.

WANTED: Police say Kaleb J. Janeczko, 24, is wanted on felony warrants out of Shreveport for 7 counts of burglary and 2 counts of unauthorized use of a moveable. (Source: Bossier City Police Department)

Police say Kaleb J. Janeczko, 24, is wanted on felony warrants out of Shreveport for 7 counts of burglary and 2 counts of unauthorized use of a moveable.

More than a dozen police units and SWAT converged on a home in the 4200 block of Elaine Street near Normand Avenue shortly after 10 a.m., where police say they saw Janeczko. But he managed to escape before they could take him into custody.

“Initial contact was made with the residents and Janeczko refused to come out,” according to a statement released late Monday afternoon. “As more units responded to the scene, it is believed that Janeczko fled out of the rear of the house before a perimeter could be established.”

BCPD says their Special Operations Services responded to the scene to ensure the home was clear due to the homeowner stating there were firearms in the home. The unit remained in the area after the residence was cleared because two schools in the immediate location were just letting out of the day, patrolling the area until the streets were clear of walking schoolchildren and buses.

Police say several residents also requested the unit clear some sheds and outbuildings that had open doors.

Janeczko is described as 5’7” and 140 lbs., with blue eyes.

Anyone with information on Kaleb Janeczko’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Bossier City Police Department at 318-741-8610 or Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100.