Toddler shot in southwest Shreveport, police responding

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police and Emergency Medical Services are responding to a shooting in southwest Shreveport Thursday night.

Around 9:20 p.m. an emergency call came in of a shooting on Elmhurst St. between Canal Blvd. and Bowie St. in the Sunset Acres neighborhood. 6 SPD units and 4 SFD units were dispatched to the scene.

Police say a two-year-old girl was shot below the knee. She was transported to Ochsner and is in serious condition.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.