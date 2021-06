(KLFY) — The Lafayette Police Department responded to a report of a stolen vehicle with a child inside.

According to police, a woman’s car was stolen from the 2000 block of Evangeline Throughway and her 8-month old niece was in the car.

State Police pulled the vehicle over on I-49 in St. Landry Parish and the suspect is in custody.

The baby is safe.

This story will continue being updated with more details.