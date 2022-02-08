BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Officers in central Alabama say they took a uniquely modified firearm off the streets Tuesday and arrested the man who was carrying it.

According to a Facebook post shared by the Calera Police Department, two officers noticed a person acting suspiciously in a neighborhood. When approached, the suspect ran and was later found at a local gas station. The suspect, from Chilton County, had a concealed firearm and is a prior convicted felon with two active arrest warrants from separate cities.

That firearm turned out to be a rifle that had been converted into a handgun, with some very homemade alterations.

“The firearm, while not a thing of beauty, appears to be functional. This used to be someone’s .22 caliber bolt action rifle but has been modified apparently to be concealed,” the post said.

“Convicted felons, drug dealers and gang members should not have firearms regardless of the quality,” the police chief said in the post.

CPD also commented on the post that over 30 feet of electrical tape had been used in the construction.