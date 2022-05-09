HAUGHTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are warning drivers after a skimmer was found Monday on a diesel pump at a local gas station and truck stop in Haughton.
According to police, a technician was working on a faulty card reader on pump 22 at the Pilot Truck Stop on North Elm Street when he located a device attached to the card reader on the inside of the machine. These devices are used to copy and collect bank and credit card information.
“Skimmers are typically known to be found attached to the outside of the card reader, but not this one,” Haughton PD said in a Facebook post late Monday afternoon. “Someone opened the pump and attached it internally.”
Pump 22 is a diesel pump located behind the store. Police say the technician believes it was placed anytime between Tuesday, May 3, and Monday, May 9.
The Better Business Bureau offers the following tips to avoid skimmers:
- Use credit cards as opposed to debit cards on gas pumps. Credit card fraud disputes are easier to manage. Credit card companies will often send out an alert if your card has been tampered with, saving you from having to front the cash.
- Take note of unusual activity when evaluating the gas pump. Look for off-color terminals attachments, devices that aren’t flush with the machine and any loose pieces. Compare gas pumps closest to you and verify that they appear similar.
- Pay inside. If you feel uncomfortable with paying at the gas pump, see the attendant inside the gas station. Use a chip reader when available.
BBB suggests monitoring your bank statements and looking for unusual activity. If you note anything suspicious, contact your credit card issuer and place a fraud alert on your card.
- If you catch a credit card skimmer, report the incident to your local law enforcement agency. You can also report the scam to BBB’s ScamTracker to help increase awareness with other potential victims.