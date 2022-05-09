HAUGHTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are warning drivers after a skimmer was found Monday on a diesel pump at a local gas station and truck stop in Haughton.

According to police, a technician was working on a faulty card reader on pump 22 at the Pilot Truck Stop on North Elm Street when he located a device attached to the card reader on the inside of the machine. These devices are used to copy and collect bank and credit card information.

“Skimmers are typically known to be found attached to the outside of the card reader, but not this one,” Haughton PD said in a Facebook post late Monday afternoon. “Someone opened the pump and attached it internally.”

Pump 22 is a diesel pump located behind the store. Police say the technician believes it was placed anytime between Tuesday, May 3, and Monday, May 9.

The Better Business Bureau offers the following tips to avoid skimmers: