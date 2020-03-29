Police charge Shreveport man in connection with overnight shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – While one man is in the hospital recovering from his injuries, another is behind bars charged in his late-Saturday-night shooting in Shreveport’s Cedar Grove neighborhood.

Just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Christopher Pettis, 29, was booked into Shreveport’s City Jail and charged with aggravated battery in the shooting of 19-year-old Zacorius Williams.

Pettis arrest came after Shreveport Police patrol officers were at a convenience store at the corner of 70th Street and Linwood Avenue around 10:15 p.m. Saturday and observed a man running across the parking lot armed with a handgun.

Officers took the man into custody and a short time later learned there had been a shooting at Linwood Homes Apartments in the 7200 block of Bernstein Avenue.

When officers arrived at the complex, they found Williams suffering from a single gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Williams was taken to Ochsner’s LSU Health Hospitals with what medical staff described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives with SPD’s Violent Crimes and Crime Scene Units responded to the scene and to the hospital.

Through interviews with the victim and witnesses and evidence gathered from the scene, investigators learned Pettis, of the 7200 block of Bernstein Avenue, visited the Williams’ residence and following an argument, produced a handgun and shot Williams once in the abdomen.

Pettis was interviewed by investigators at the Shreveport Police Complex then booked into the Shreveport city jail on one count of Aggravated Battery. The firearm used in the shooting was recovered.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.