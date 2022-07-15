SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A car led Shreveport police on a chase through the north side of town before crashing into a bus stop early Friday morning.

Police received a shots fired call near the Canaan Towers Apartments in the Allendale neighborhood around 12:30 a.m. An officer believed he was behind the car involved and turned on his lights and sirens in an attempt to pull them over. Police say the car refused to stop.

Bus stop damaged in crash following high speed chase through Shreveport (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

More than 15 patrol units responded as the chase followed the suspect’s vehicle through north Shreveport. It came to an end on the 1300 block of Thomas Dr. in Cherokee Park when the car crashed into a bus stop.

One male is in custody. Police say there were only minor injuries sustained in the accident.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.