Police chief says major crimes are down in Shreveport, unclear yet how much is due to pandemic

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police Chief Ben Raymond says certain types of crime appear to have gone down in the city, but it’s not clear yet whether that is the result of the pandemic.

“We’ve actually seen decreases in some areas,” Raymond said at a briefing Wednesday held to update the public on how the city is planning for the first phase of reopening Friday.

Raymond said crime in general is a broad category, “but I can tell you in the eight Part I crimes that we track for FBI purposes, it does appear that there have been decreases during the pandemic.”

Part I Crimes are the eight “serious offenses” for which the FBI gathers national data including homicide, rape, robbery, aggravated assaults, burglary, larceny, vehicle theft and arson. The apparent decrease in those type of crimes has happened during a period of time where statewide emergency orders have required the closure of non-essential businesses and most public facilities, as well as banning large gatherings.

“But it’s going to take more time to really identify, did we have decreases because of the pandemic? Or did we have decreases because law enforcement officers were more selective in their enforcement, or maybe they enforced certain types of crimes more than others, unintentionally? So there’s really a lot of research that will have to go into specifically what decreased or increased during this time.”

In the meantime, Raymond said the police department is stepping up enforcement operations on cruising in the city.

“Happens every year, by this time. We have had some concerns with that, which are more concerning during the pandemic versus any other year. We’ve got some specific operations in place utilizing traffic officers and some other agencies. We’re working real closely with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, Louisiana State Police, City Marshals, so we’ve got some joint operations with them to address those concerns.”

Raymond also said the police department is prepared to enforce the new statewide orders when they go into effect Friday, although he noted they are waiting for the final details that will come once Gov. Edwards has officially signed the proclamation. That is expected to happen on Thursday.

The police department has only issued two citations to businesses for failure to comply with the current stay-at-home orders, according to the police chief, who asked that citizens and businesses continue to cooperate.

Raymond said the police department facilities won’t completely reopen until after Memorial Day on May 26, because additional work is needed to get departments such as Alcoholic Beverage Licensing, vehicle for hire, and the records division up and running. Some will be doing some business next week, however, to help clear a backlog of businesses and large groups that have been waiting for these services to resume.

Citizens are asked to call in advance to set up appointments for police businesses wherever possible.

