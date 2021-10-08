Police confirm 2 more arrests in Covington High School teacher attack

COVINGTON, La. (BRPROUD/KTAL) – Police say two more students have been arrested in connection with an attack on a Covington High School teacher earlier this week.

The attack happened Wednesday after the dismissal bell at Covington High School. Larrianna Jackson, 18, was arrested and charged with felony battery of a school teacher.

On Friday, Covington police confirmed a juvenile and 18-year-old Trinity Gervais have since turned themselves in to authorities in connection with the case.

According to Covington Police, the juvenile was released on a custodial agreement and Gervais has been issued a misdemeanor summons.

Both face charges of unlawful posting of criminal activity for notoriety and publicity.