Police: East Texas woman arrested for DWI coughed in officer’s face after claiming she had COVID-19

ORE CITY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas woman who was arrested for DWI Saturday night also had an assault charge added after she claimed to have COVID-19 and coughed directly into a jailer’s face.

According to the Ore City Police Department, Darla Ann McCurry was pulled over around 10:30 p.m. Saturday for “failing to drive in a single lane.”

The department wrote that the officer smelled “a strong odor of alcohol coming from the vehicle.” After conducting a field sobriety test, McCurry was charged with driving while under the influence.

While she was being booked into the Upshur County Jail, McCurry claimed to have COVID-19. She turned toward a correctional officer and “deliberately coughed in his face,” according to the statement.

McCurry was then charged with assaulting a public servant along with the DWI charge. The assault charge is a third-degree felony in Texas. She faces a maximum of 10 years in prison if convicted.