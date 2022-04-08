SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two people are facing charges after deputies responded to a fight at a high school in north Shreveport that grew big enough for the School Resource Officer to call for backup Friday afternoon.

Just before 3:00 p.m., Caddo Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the Green Oaks High School, along with Shreveport police and EMS.

According to the CPSO, the school called the families of two students to pick them up after the juveniles were in a fistfight. When the family members arrived, an argument broke out between both family members that escalated into a physical fight. Officers say this stems from a larger issue off-campus.

One student’s uncle, James Jones, was given a summons for simple battery. Charges are pending for the 19-year-old involved in the second fight.

None of the people involved were taken to the hospital.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.