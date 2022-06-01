SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police say a man who allegedly threatened to blow up a Shreveport hospital because they would not give him more pain medications is now in custody.

According to police, hospital personnel called to report the threat around 12:30 p.m. at CHRISTUS Highland Medical Center on East Bert Kouns Industrial at Fern Avenue, after the man claimed to have a bomb in his backpack. Hospital personnel locked the doors and called 911.

Police were able to take the man into custody without incident and confirmed there was nothing in the backpack.