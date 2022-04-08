HAUGHTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An investigation into the distribution of child pornography has landed a Haughton man in jail.

According to police, 42-year-old Brian Noel was under investigation for viewing and downloading child sexual abuse images. Police got a search warrant for Noel’s home in the 100 block of Salmon Street. During the search, detectives found five images of prepubescent juveniles in Noel’s phone – hidden in a social media app.

Investigators say they learned that Noel shared the images via the social media app and his personal email account.

Noel admitted to possessing and distributing the images found on his phone and was arrested and charged with five counts of pornography involving juveniles and three counts of distribution of pornography involving juveniles.

He was arrested and booked into Bossier Max. No bond has been set.

Police say the case is still under investigation. anyone with information about this case or any other crimes against children is encouraged to contact the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.