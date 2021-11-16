Police ID man shot and killed by clerk while trying to rob Bossier City Circle K

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police have identified the man shot and killed early Sunday morning while attempting to rob a Bossier City Circle K.

According to the Bossier City Police Department, Dandre Dunn of Marshall, Texas was fatally shot by the clerk at the convenience store on Airline Drive just south of I-220 around 3 a.m. Sunday.

“During the investigation it was determined that Dunn was in the process of an armed robbery when the clerk produced a firearm and fired several shots, striking Dunn multiple times,” BCPD said in a statement Tuesday afternoon.

Dunn was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Center where he was pronounced dead. Police say the investigation is still ongoing.