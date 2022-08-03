Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are searching for a man they say was responsible for two business burglaries in May.

Police say 31-year-old Christopher Boykin used a brick to shatter the front glass of the business in the 100 block of East Kings Highway and steal items on May 4.

Investigators were able to use surveillance video to identify Boykin as the burglar in that robbery. Police believe that Boykin is also responsible for a second burglary in the 300 block of East Kings Highway on May 14.

Anyone with information on this suspect’s whereabouts should contact Shreveport police at 318-673-7300 #3. Make an anonymous tip to Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling 318-673-7373.