Police identify man captured by Bossier citizen following hit-and-run in stolen car

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The man who was pursued and apprehended Sunday by a Bossier City citizen, who then held him until Bossier police arrived, has been identified.

Derek Wright

Derek Wright, 42, is accused of stealing a car late Sunday morning, crashing it into another car, fleeing on foot, and firing shots at the citizen before the citizen, who also was armed, captured him.

Around 11 a.m. Sunday, Bossier Police responded to a report of a stolen car on Nina Street when another call came in reporting a hit and run crash at the intersection of East Texas Street and Benton Road.

When officers arrived at the crash scene, they not only discovered the stolen car, which crashed into a smaller car, but found a citizen who had the suspect in his custody.

The citizen, who saw the crash and watched the suspect jump out of the car, chased Wright across East Texas to the doorway of Zaxby’s Restaurant in the 800 block of Benton Road.

In the course of the pursuit, Wright fired four shots at the citizen, who also was armed, but no one was injured and the citizen took Wright into custody. Moments later, Bossier police arrived, arrested Wright and took him to the Bossier City Jail.

On Monday, Wright was transferred to Bossier Maximum Security, where he was booked in on 10 charges.

Those charges include: theft of a motor vehicle; two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm; illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities; two counts of possession of firearm by a convicted felon; reckless operation of a vehicle; hit and run; driving without a license; and disobeying traffic control signals.

Wright, who has an extensive criminal record in Bossier that began in 1999 with a conviction on two counts of simple battery, that was followed by 2000 with the conviction of misdemeanor unauthorized use of a vehicle; a 2001 conviction for attempted cocaine possession with a six-month sentence; a 2002 conviction for drug traffic/loitering; a 2003 conviction for cocaine possession that came with a one-year sentence; a 2007 conviction of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, that bought him five years in prison; a 2008 conviction of possession of schedule II that came with a two-year sentence; then, in November 2014 was convicted of possession of a firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a convicted felon that bought him seven-and-a-half years at hard labor.

Somehow, Wright was released from prison in time to again get arrested for possession of a firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a convicted felon in December 2019, and was convicted in May 2019 and sentenced to another seven-and-a-half years in prison at hard labor.