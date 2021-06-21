Police seek IDs on pair seen scamming elderly woman out of $25,000 in Bossier City parking lot

BOSSIER PARISH. La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police in Bossier City are asking for the public’s help identifying two people caught on security cameras outside a local business trying to scam elderly people into giving them large amounts of money, succeeding in convincing at least one victim to withdraw $25,000 from her bank account.

Police have released photos from that security footage and describe the alleged scammers as a middle-aged white male wearing a dark-colored blazer jacket, white buttoned-up dress shirt, red tie, and slacks carrying a black bag and a middle-aged black female who was wearing a red sleeveless shirt and blue jeans.

According to Bossier City Crime Stoppers, the pair was seen on June 10 approaching elderly citizens in the parking lot of the Sam’s Super Store in Bossier City off Beene Blvd., trying to scam them into giving them money.

Surveillance at the business later caught the same man and woman head over to the parking lot area of the Academy Sports store and attempt to talk with more elderly citizens. Those cameras showed the black female approach an elderly woman and police say they convinced her to go to the bank and withdraw $25,000 in cash.

Police say the white male who was captured on surveillance video working with the black female stood by the entrance of the business while the black female approached the victim, but later joined them in the parking lot and rode with them to withdraw the money from the bank.

Police in Bossier City are asking for the public’s help identifying two people caught on security cameras June 10 outside Sam’s Super Store and Academy Sports in Bossier City trying to scam elderly people into giving them large amounts of money. (Source: Bossier Crime Stoppers)

Anyone with information who wants to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100 or log onto www.p3tips.com to submit your tip via the web.