Police investigate weekend death of 9-month-old baby as homicide

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Detectives with Shreveport Police Department’s Violent Crimes and Youth Services Bureau are investigating the death of a baby in north Shreveport over the weekend.

Just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Shreveport Police patrol officers responded a medical emergency in the 4700 block of Hilry Huckaby III Avenue.

Medics and officers were led to Harlem Joseph, a 9-month-old baby, with what was described as very serious injuries. The baby was transported to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital and died the following day.

Detectives are investigating this incident as a homicide and no other details will be released at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact detectives at 318-673-6955 or 318-673-7300. Those wishing to submit information anonymously can reach out to Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373, lockemup.org, or via their app P3Tips.

