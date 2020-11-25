Police investigate overnight homicide in west Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An investigation into an overnight murder of a man in west Shreveport is underway by Shreveport Police Homicide detectives.

Just after 10 p.m. Tuesday, SPD patrol officers responded reports of a shooting in the 4100 block of Powell Street.

When they arrived, officers located a male victim, from multiple gunshot injuries. The Shreveport Fire department pronounced the male, later identified by the Caddo Parish’s coroner’s office as 39-year-old Audre Demound Gage, deceased at the scene.

Homicide and Crime Scene Investigators were called to the scene, where they gathered evidence, while members of the homicide unit canvassed the neighborhood and interviewed witnesses.

Through those interviews, detectives learned an unknown male knocked on the door of the Gage’s residence and requested to speak to the victim.

Gage stepped out of the house and moments later witnesses heard several gunshots. Family members of the victim came outside and found him.

Detectives are asking the public’s help to identify the person(s) responsible for this homicide. They can be contacted at 318-673-6955.

Those wishing to submit information anonymously should contact Caddo Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via their app, P3Tips. Crime Stoppers will pay a minimum of $2,000.00 for information leading to the identification and arrest of those responsible for this crime.