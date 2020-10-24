Police investigate Saturday-morning fatal shooting in west Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating the Saturday-morning shooting death of a Shreveport man at a west Shreveport apartment complex.

The Caddo Parish Coroner’s office identified the victim as 24-year-old Devacseya Quindennis Doyle of Shreveport. An autopsy has been ordered.

Just after 9 a.m. Saturday, Shreveport police responded to reports of a shooting at the Willow Trace Apartments in the 8100 block of Pines Road. When they arrived, they found Doyle in the parking lot suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Shreveport homicide detectives and the Crime Scene Investigation unit responded to the scene and have spent the day gathering evidence and interviewing witnesses.

Anyone with information about this fatal shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373.

