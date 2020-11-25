Police investigate Tuesday night shooting in Warner Park Neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man is in the hospital recovering after being shot in the Warner Park neighborhood Tuesday night.
Around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, Shreveport police responded to reports of a shooting in the 4900 block of Rightway Avenue.
When police arrived at the scene they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds to the shoulder and thigh in the front yard of a home. Shreveport Fire Department first responders took the victim to Ochsner LSU Health for treatment.
In the course of their preliminary investigation, SPD detectives learned after hearing two-to-three gunshots, a witness stepped outside and found the victim lying in her front yard.
Detectives have not yet developed a suspect and are asking the public’s help to identify the person(s) responsible for this homicide. They can be contacted at 318-673-6955.
Those wishing to submit information anonymously should contact Caddo Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via their app, P3Tips. Crime Stoppers will pay a minimum of $2,000.00 for information leading to the identification and arrest of those responsible for this crime.
