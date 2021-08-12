Police investigating fatal shooting of Natchitoches child

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Police are investigating after a child was fatally shot Thursday morning in Natchitoches.

According to the Natchitoches Police Department, shortly after 4 a.m. officers responded to a shooting in the 100 block of Sylvan Dr. When they arrived they found a child with several gunshot wounds.

The child was taken to Natchitoches Regional Medical Center and then sent to another hospital for further treatment. Police say the child died a short time later.

Detectives have not released the child’s name, age, or gender. NPD will release more details as they become available.

Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to call the Natchitoches Police Department at (318) 352-8101 or Det. Davanta Stevenson at (318) 357-3817.

You can also report a tip by calling Natchitoches Crime Stoppers at (318) 238-2388. All tips remain confidential and the caller can receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.