Police investigating fatal shooting at Bossier City pawn shop

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City police are investigating a fatal shooting at a pawn shop on East Texas Street Friday afternoon.

It happened around 3:20 p.m. at the Cash ‘N A Flash Pawn Shop at 4601 E. Texas St. Police say two men got into an argument outside the business and one of the men pulled out a gun and shot the other.

A witness flagged down a state trooper, who called in the city police department. The victim was pronounced dead when first responders arrived on the scene. His name has not been released.

Investigators are not sure at this point what the argument was about.

Police say the suspect in the shooting is being detained.

