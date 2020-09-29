Police investigating fatal shooting in Texarkana, Arkansas

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are investigating a deadly shooting Tuesday afternoon in Texarkana, Arkansas.

According to TAPD, a man was found shot to death in the yard of a home in the 600 block of Fairview Street. The first calls for police came in just before 4:30 p.m.

Neighbors say they heard several shots fired. There is no word on the identity of the victim or whether anyone is in custody.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

