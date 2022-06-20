SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A man was wounded in a stabbing Monday night in the Cedar Grove neighborhood.

Police are investigating the scene on the 6000 block of Henderson Ave., where officials say they arrived just before 9:00 p.m. to find a man with a stab wound to his upper body.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment. His wounds are not reported to be life-threatening.

Officials have not yet released if there is a suspect in custody.

This is a developing story; more information will be provided as it becomes available.