Police investigating second shooting Wednesday night in MLK neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are investigating a second shooting late Wednesday night in Shreveport’s Martin Luther King neighborhood.

A man was shot twice in the upper thigh around 10 p.m. in the parking lot of the David Raines Community Center in the 1600 block of David Raines Road, according to SPD Cpl. Marcus Hines.

The man was taken to LSU Oschner Health Shreveport with injuries that are described as non-life threatening.

The victim’s name has not been released to the public. Police say the investigation is still ongoing.

That shooting came about an hour after another man was shot in the parking lot of the Rite Way Daiquiri Store in the 1700 block of Martin Luther King Drive.

The victim in that shooting was also taken to LSU Oschner Health, where he was later pronounced dead.

Hines says the two shootings are not believed to be connected.

