Police investigating series of wheel thefts at Bossier City apartment complexes

Hunter Stebbins says less than three days after buying a brand-new Honda Accord Sport, someone stole the black 19″ stock rims and tires right off of it as it sat in his parking spot at Le Rivage in Bossier City. (Photo: Hunter Stebbins via Facebook)

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier City police are investigating at least four cases of tire and rim thefts in recent weeks that have all happened at apartment complexes near an interstate.

Hunter Stebbins is one of those cases. He says less than three days after buying a brand-new Honda Accord Sport and less than a week after coming home from overseas deployment, someone stole the black 19″ stock rims and tires right off of it as it sat in his parking spot at Le Rivage. That was in spite of the factory wheel locks on Stebbins says he had on the rims.

“I work hard and live in a nice apartment complex also,” Stebbins said in a post on Facebook. “And some low life who can’t go out and make their own money steals my rims and tires. I haven’t even been home a week and haven’t even had the car 3 days and this happens. Be on the look out for stock 19” Black Honda rims.”

Bossier City Public Information Officer Traci Landry says BCPD property crimes investigators are digging into two cases at Le Rivage, which is on Shed Road just off of I-220, as well as similar thefts at two other apartment complexes in the city within the past few weeks.

The tires were stripped off this GMC Denali at the Misty Hollow apartment complex on Airline Dr. on Jan. 1. (Source: Kesha Chevelle)

One of those cases is at the Misty Hollow apartment complex just off of Airline Drive close to I-20. Kesha Chevelle says the wheels were stolen off her GMC Denali outside her apartment there on January 1.

In each case, the vehicles were left stripped of all four wheels. While Landry says the thefts do not appear to be targeting any specific make or model, the locations and level of skill required to steal the wheels suggest the thieves know what they’re doing and might be taking the stolen property out of the area and into other cities.

Landry also noted that they’re not necessarily seeing an uptick in these types of crimes, but that the similarities in how these thefts are being done that make them stand out from other cases.

Investigators say the perpetrators would need to be using a vehicle with a large trunk capacity, or a pickup or box truck.

Haley Johnson says her Honda Sport was also stripped of its wheels while it was parked at her apartment complex in South Shreveport. (Source: Haley Johnson)

While Shreveport police said Friday that they were not seeing a similar rash of cases, there are reports of similar thefts. Haley Johnson told NBC 6 News that her Honda Sport was also stripped of its wheels while it was parked at her apartment complex in South Shreveport.

“My car was in my carport just feet away from my back door. They came at around 3:30 am the morning of the 29th. I was home alone with a newborn. You have no idea how I felt the next day knowing that someone could do this and invade my own personal space like that. It’s a scary place! I’m still very upset that these people haven’t been caught and more upset that the public hasn’t been warned.”

As for the cases in Bossier City, investigators are asking anyone with information to contact the Bossier City Police Department at 318-741-8610 or anonymously through Crimestoppers at 318-424-4100.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.