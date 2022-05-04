SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are investigating the scene of a shooting that happened Wednesday night in the Cedar Grove neighborhood after an argument became violent.

EMS and police were called to the scene on the 400 block of E. 72nd just after 9:00 p.m. Police confirmed one man was grazed by a bullet on his left arm and was taken to the hospital for treatment. They say he is being detained, and charges are pending.

Police investigating shooting on 400 block of E. 72nd St. (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

Officers say the shooting began as an argument between neighbors when they believe the man opened and someone fired back. They say no one else was injured, and the gunfire hit no homes. Another adult male has been detained, and charges are pending.

The shooting is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.