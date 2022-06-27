SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are investigating a shooting outside the probation and parole office in Shreveport Monday afternoon that left a man seriously wounded.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. outside the state Adult Probation & Parole office in the 2500 block of Youree, between Dalzell and East Washington. Police say the victim was shot multiple times and taken to the hospital.

Police are not releasing suspect information at this time. They are still trying to determine whether the shooting was specifically targeting the victim, or if the parole office itself was the intended target.

Vehicles in the parking lot were struck by bullets and some of the parole office windows were shot out. No one inside the building was hurt.