Police issue BOLO for murder suspect

BASILE, La. (KLFY) – Basile Police are searching for a suspect for attempted murder.

Timothy Lyle Birotte, 49, is wanted by Basile Police Department for the attempted murder of his 39-year-old female companion.



According to Basile Police, the female was stabbed multiple times by the suspect. Police say Birotte fled the scene, in a 2013 Dodge Charger, bearing LA lic#437CIF. The vehicle is black in color.

If seen, contact 9-1-1, Basile Police Department (432-6625), or nearest Law Enforcement Agency. Suspect should be considered dangerous.