Police issue safety alert in Mansfield amid search for potentially armed & dangerous suspect

MANSFIELD, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Law enforcement in De Soto Parish has issued a safety alert in the Division Street area of Mansfield, where deputies and police officers are searching for a potentially armed and dangerous suspect.

In a Facebook post shared just after 4 p.m., the De Soto Parish Sheriff’s Office warned the public to expect a large police presence and is asking anyone in the area near Division and Church Streets to go inside and secure their homes.

According to DPSO Public Information Officer Mark Pierce, police received a 911 call around 3:30 p.m. from someone saying they’d seen a man in the South Mansfield neighborhood with a firearm. When deputies responded, gunshots were heard and the man may have taken off through the woods.

There are no reports of the individual shooting at anyone, Pierce says. However, authorities are advising the public to take precautions to ensure their safety.

Anyone who sees suspicious behavior that matches the information released by authorities is urged to call 911 immediately.

The search is ongoing, with a DPSO helicopter, SWAT, and K9 units on scene. The sheriff’s office says there will continue to be a large police presence patrolling the area throughout the night.