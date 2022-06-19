MONROE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A JC Penney employee in Monroe is facing criminal charges, accused of taking money from customers and stuffing it into her purse instead of the cash register.

Diamonique Jefferson

Police say officers were called to the department store in the Pecanland Mall Monday afternoon in response to a theft complaint. A witness told them 20-year-old Diamonique Zandria Jefferson was making fraudulent returns.

According to authorities, the witness told them that Jefferson was seen on store security cameras placing money directly into her purse after each transaction. More than $1,100 was allegedly found in Jefferson’s purse. She was held in the store’s business conference room until police arrived.

Jefferson was arrested on a charge of felony theft and taken to the Ouachita Correctional Center.