SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are asking for the public’s help to identify a person of interest in a homicide in the Foxborough Cove apartments on March 29.

Police say 25-year-old Kamar Woods was found dead inside a white Dodge Challenger parked at the apartment complex on the 8200 block of Pines Rd. in west Shreveport at 11:30 a.m. The Shreveport Police Violent Crimes Unit are looking for the person in these photos they believe to be a person of interest in the case.

Person of interest in March homicide (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

If you have any information, contact the Shreveport Police Department at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers or call (318) 673-7373. Tips can remain anonymous and information leading to the ID or arrest of the person responsible is eligible for a minimum reward of $2,000.