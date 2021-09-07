TTPD: Man arrested after holding up Walmart delivery driver at gunpoint in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Police in Texarkana, Texas have arrested a man they say tried to rob a delivery driver up at gunpoint behind the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Summerhill Road on Sunday.

Police say Brioni Dansby is charged with aggravated robbery and possession of a firearm by a felon after he allegedly approached the delivery driver around 4 a.m. Sunday behind the store and demanded money.

According to a statement released by the TTPD, when the delivery driver told Dansby he didn’t have any money, Dansby showed him a pistol stuck in his waistband and said, ‘I can kill you. I have a gun.”

Dansby then told the driver to give him his cell phones, again threatening to kill the driver. The driver told Dansby that he could have anything he wanted because he wasn’t going to fight him for it, but Dansby still walked away empty-handed.

According to TTPD, investigators learned Dansby had been seen in the store several times throughout the day Friday with a pistol clearly visible in his waistband.

Because Dansby is a convicted felon, police were able to get felony warrants for him for both the robbery and illegally carrying a weapon.

He returned to the store later Sunday morning, and employees recognized him and alerted police, who found him near the gas pumps and took him into custody.

Dansby is currently being held in the Bi-State Jail on an $85,000 bond.