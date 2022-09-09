TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – Texarkana police arrested 48-year-old Craig Smith on Tuesday after reports that he tried to steal a backpack full of ammo from an Academy Sports store.

According to the police, 48-year-old Craig Smith left the store and was walking across a nearby parking lot as a store employee followed from a distance. When officers stopped him, they say they immediately recognized him as the same suspect from another case they were investigating regarding a previous theft at Academy just days earlier.

The suspect, in that case, took several boxes of ammunition by hiding them inside his backpack and walking out the door, according to detectives.

Officials said Smith resisted arrest and had to be taken to the ground and handcuffed. Officers reported having found the stolen ammo inside the backpack with some pre-packaged meals and a Leatherman multi-tool, all with markings indicating they came from Academy.

In addition to the theft and resisting arrest charges, it was discovered Smith also had two felony probation violation warrants for previous theft and credit card abuse convictions.

Smith is currently in the Bi-State Jail, with an $18,000 bond on the three new charges.