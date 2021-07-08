Police: Man shot multiple times outside Bossier City home, search underway for suspect

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are investigating after a man was shot multiple times outside of a home in Bossier City.

According to the Bossier City Police Department, just before 10 a.m. Thursday officers responded to a shooting in the 600 block of Yarbrough St. Seconds later a detective who was driving through the neighborhood found the man with several gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to Oschner LSU Health with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100 or submit a tip at www.p3tips.com.