Police need your help identifying vehicle thief suspect



SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police need your help to identify a man that allegedly stole a car.

SPD says it happened in the 2500 block of Fulton Street on October 10.

Investigators were able to get store surveillance video of the alleged suspect and released it in hopes of getting this individual identified.

Detectives are asking anyone who can identify this suspect to contact Shreveport Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373or via their app, P3Tips.

Include tip # 20-161676 with your tip.

