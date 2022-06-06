SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are investigating a shooting in the Garden Valley neighborhood late Monday night.

Shooting in front of the Family Dollar on W. 70th St. (Source: KTAL/KMSS staff)

When officers responded to shots fired just before 10:00 p.m. EMS and a large police presence were called to the area. 22 police units are on the scene by the Family Dollar Store on W. 70th St. around 11:00 p.m.

KTAL crew members at the scene report seeing shell casings littered across W. 70th St. with crime scene markers. A silver four-door vehicle and a black BMW are also part of the investigation.

Officials have not confirmed if anyone was injured.

This is a developing story. More information will be provided as it becomes available.