Police on scene of armed standoff at South Shreveport apartment complex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Several police and EMS units are on the scene of an armed standoff at an apartment complex in South Shreveport.

It is happening at the Seasons Apartments on Walker Road near Bert Kouns Industrial Loop. According to dispatch records, officers were called to the apartment complex at 1:20 p.m. for a welfare concern. Shreveport police Cpl. Glen Heckard says an armed person is barricaded there.

There are no reports of injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.