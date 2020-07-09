Shreveport shooting leaves man seriously injured

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A man has been seriously injured following a shooting in Shreveport’s Cedar Grove neighborhood.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, Thursday morning a man was shot in the 100 block of Gavin and then walked over to the 100 block of W. 85th St. to call for help.

The man, who was shot once, was taken to Ochsner LSU Health with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone who has information about this shooting is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.