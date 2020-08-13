Police on the hunt for man accused of burglarizing Shreveport home

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Investigators are trying to track down a man accused of breaking into a Shreveport home.

The burglary happened on Saturday, Aug. 8 in the 3200 block of Fairfield Ave.

Surveillance video showed the man walking around the house before the burglary.

Anyone who can identify this man is urged to contact Shreveport Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373 or use the P3Tips app. Please include CAD # 20-124611 with your tip.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss