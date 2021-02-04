Police on the lookout for man possibly connected to theft at Shreveport Walmart

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport detectives need your help tracking down a man who may have been involved in a theft at Walmart.
The theft happened back on Jan. 6 in the 1600 block of East Bert Kouns.
According to the Shreveport Police Department, surveillance video showed a man walk into the store and take items without paying for them.
Crime Stoppers is offering a reward in this case.
Anyone who can identify this man is urged to call (318) 673-7373 or use the P3tips app. Please provide CAD # 21-002654 with your tip.
