Police on the lookout for man possibly connected to theft at Shreveport Walmart

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport detectives need your help tracking down a man who may have been involved in a theft at Walmart.

The theft happened back on Jan. 6 in the 1600 block of East Bert Kouns.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, surveillance video showed a man walk into the store and take items without paying for them.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward in this case.

Anyone who can identify this man is urged to call (318) 673-7373 or use the P3tips app. Please provide CAD # 21-002654 with your tip.