Police on the lookout for man possibly connected to theft at Shreveport Walmart

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport detectives need your help tracking down a man who may have been involved in a theft at Walmart.

The theft happened back on Jan. 6 in the 1600 block of East Bert Kouns.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, surveillance video showed a man walk into the store and take items without paying for them.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward in this case.

Anyone who can identify this man is urged to call (318) 673-7373 or use the P3tips app. Please provide CAD # 21-002654 with your tip.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss