Police on the lookout for man possibly tied to theft at Shreveport business

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives need your help tracking down a man who may be connected to a theft at a business in north Shreveport.

The theft happened back on Dec. 31, 2020 at Safety Outfitters in the 1400 block of Fullerton St.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, surveillance video showed a man walk into the store and allegedly take several items without paying for them.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward in this case. Anyone with information on this man’s identity is urged to call (318) 673-7373 or use the P3tips app. Please provide CAD # 20-196824 with your tip.