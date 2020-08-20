Police on the lookout for man wanted in theft at Shreveport Walmart

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives want to know if you recognize a man accused of stealing items at a Walmart in south Shreveport.

The theft happened on Sunday in the 1600 block of East Bert Kouns.

According to Shreveport Police, surveillance video showed a white male enter the store and take merchandies without paying for it.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward in this case.

Anyone with information on this man’s identity is urged to call (318) 673-7373 or use the P3tips app. Please provide CAD # 20-130005 with your tip.

