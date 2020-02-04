Police: One person shot in Breaux Bridge Walmart parking lot

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY)- One person was shot Monday night outside a Walmart in Breaux Bridge.
According to Breaux Bridge Police Chief Rollie Cantu, the shooting happened at about 8 p.m.
Detectives are still gathering information this evening. Whether the shooting occurred inside a vehicle or in the parking lot is unclear.
Cantu said both the alleged shooter and the victim are women. The suspect has been detained.
The victim was taken to a hospital for emergency surgery, the chief said. Her condition is unknown at this time.
This is a developing story.