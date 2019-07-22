Police: Pregnant Louisiana woman found huffing in the street

by: Associated Press

Melissa Blair, 33

MONROE, La. (AP) — A pregnant Louisiana woman is being accused of huffing an electronic dusting product on a roadway.

The Monroe News Star reports 33-year-old Melissa Blair was charged Friday with abuse of toxic vapors and obstruction of a public passage.

A police report from the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office says they found Blair lying partially in a roadway and partially in a ditch. A cold can of electronic duster was next to her, apparently recently used. Blair told deputies she didn’t own the duster and had just found it.

Blair also is being charged with failure to appear on charges of domestic abuse-battery and theft. Blair remained in custody as of Friday, and it wasn’t clear whether she had a lawyer to speak for her.

