Police release photo of vehicle believed to have struck and critically injured 2-year-old child

RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD)— Police have released a photo of a vehicle that may have struck and critically injured a 2-year-old boy in Ruston.

The Ruston Police Department has obtained surveillance video from a convenience store that caught what they believe to be the suspect’s vehicle that was involved in last week’s hit-and-run on West California Ave.

When officers arrived, they found a toddler lying near the road unconscious, but breathing. He was airlifted to Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport where his in critical condition.

According to RPD, the vehicle is the one cutting across the parking lot. It appears to be a 4 door sedan-style vehicle, red or burgundy body, and white or tan top.

The public should call or submit a Crime Stoppers tip if anyone knows or has seen this type of vehicle.