Police: Student assault on disabled Louisiana teacher was inspired by Tik Tok challenge

COVINGTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An 18-year-old student in South Louisiana is facing a felony charge after allegedly striking a disabled teacher in an attack police believe was inspired by a Tik Tok challenge.

It happened Wednesday after the dismissal bell at Covington High School, according to Covington police.

“Upon officer’s arrival it was learned that the disabled 64-year-old schoolteacher, was viciously attacked” by the 18-year-old student, identified as Larrianna Jackson.

The teacher went to a local hospital because of “injuries sustained in the attack.”

Officers were able to collect evidence at the scene in the form of a video.

“In the video, you can see the schoolteacher sitting at her desk where she appears to be talking to Larrianna Jackson. After a moment, Jackson punches the teacher, causing the teacher to fall to the ground. As the teacher fell to the ground, Jackson continues to violently closed fist punch the teacher. The video then turns off at this point,” the police department said in a statement on the arrest.

“Officers learned that this violent attack by Jackson, may have been prompted by a viral social media application known as Tik-Tok. Evidently users on the app have deemed it to be a challenge to damage school property and attack teachers.”

The statement offers a reminder that “everyone that anyone who participates in such a challenge will be booked accordingly.”

Jackson facing one count of Battery of School Teacher (Felony). Covington PD says the incident is still under investigation and more arrests are forthcoming.