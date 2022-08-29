CASS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Law enforcement agencies are searching for a man who escaped from the Cass County Jail. Authorities said he is a person of interest in “multiple felonies.”

Officials said that Charles Obin Spraberry broke out of the jail on Monday night around 7:45 p.m. and is considered armed and dangerous.

Spraberry was arrested in March in relation to the shooting death of two people found shot to death in a burned-out trailer home. He was found in Beauregard Parish following a two-day manhunt.

He was wanted on five warrants issued March 15 for an unrelated case, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and assault/family violence using strangulation.

Authorities said he was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and white boxer shorts

If you see Sprayberry or have any information, authorities say to call 911 immediately.